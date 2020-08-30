1 dead, 2 injured in Sunday afternoon shooting in Brooklyn Park, Minn.
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - One person was killed after a gunman opened fire outside an apartment complex in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota and shot three men.
An investigation is underway at the Park Haven Apartments on 76th Avenue North after the shooting Sunday afternoon.
Police say one victim was killed and two others were hurt in the shooting. One of those men is currently in surgery and the other is expected to survive his injuries.
Police say the search for the suspect is underway.