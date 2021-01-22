1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting in Minneapolis’ McKinley neighborhood

One man is dead and another in custody after a shooting in Minneapolis' McKinley neighborhood Thursday night.

The Minneapolis Police Department said they responded to the 400 block of 33rd Avenue around 10:00 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Minneapolis police on scene at a deadly shooting. (FOX 9)

On scene, officers located a man inside a residence deceased. He was suffering from a gunshot wound.

While investigating the incident, another man was located and was taken into custody.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the public.