1 airlifted for injuries after Isanti County house fire

A person was airlifted to the hospital after suffering injuries from a house fire in Isanti County Monday morning, according to authorities.

Law enforcement responded to a report of "explosion and fire" at a home just after 9:20 a.m. in Wyanett Township, said Isanti County Sheriff Wayne Seiberlich.

One person in the home was injured and airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The person's current condition is unknown.

Sheriff Seiberlich said fire crews are on the scene attending to the blaze.

The incident remains under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.