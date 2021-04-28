How to snag a cheap flight for your summer vacation

Just in time for summer, travel restrictions are loosening up all over the world. Thrifty Traveler executive editor Kyle Potter joined the Buzz with advice on finding cheap tickets and what you should book first when planning a trip. For more tips check out Thrifty Traveler's guide on how to find cheap flights.

Kyle says cheap flights are still out there! While some experts thought cheap flights would disappear as COVID-19 cases dropped, that's not entirely happening. Thrifty Traveler has spotted low fares for Iceland, Italy and Japan, among others.