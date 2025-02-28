Here's how windy Minnesota got on Friday

article

The Brief Strong winds were reported across the state on Friday. FOX 9 meteorologists say the gusts were caused by cold fronts moving across Minnesota. Many reportedly reached between 50 and 60 mph.



It was windy on Friday in Minnesota with strong northwest gusts reported across the state.

Why was it so windy?

Big picture view:

A couple of cold fronts moved north to south across the state earlier on Friday, bringing in strong northwest gusts.

As the front was passing through, it tightened up the pressure gradient, which can make winds very strong.

Reports of winds gusting at 50-60+ mph were reported.

Cooler air sinks in for Saturday, but temperatures will quickly rebound back into the 40s by Sunday.

Wind speeds across Minnesota

Minnesota wind speeds for Friday, Feb. 28. (FOX 9)

By the numbers:

The following wind gusts were reported across the state:

Odessa: 64 mph

St. Vincent: 61 mph

Graceville: 60 mph

Lake City: 59 mph

Richfield: 56 mph

Eden Praire: 53 mph

Waseca: 52 mph