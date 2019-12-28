Temps move above freezing in Twin Cities after slippery morning across metro

Road conditions are expected to improve Saturday night into Sunday for the Twin Cities metro as temperatures move above freezing, after cold temps, rain, and sleet made for tough travel in the metro Saturday morning.

However, icy conditions will continue to be a problem in western and northern Minnesota, our forecast shows.

In the metro, temperatures have moved above freezing Saturday evening and are expected to climb overnight. The metro could hit 40 degrees by midnight with a possible high of 43 on Sunday.

However, with cold temperatures lingering in northern Minnesota, snow and ice will remain a problem there. Parts of north and west-central Minnesota could pick up eight inches to a foot of snow in the coming days.

With weather models showing more precipitation moving into Minnesota through Monday, the metro is expected to pick up a few slushy inches of snow Monday heading into Tuesday.

For the rest of the week, temperatures however are expected to stay above average with highs in the 30s through the next seven days.