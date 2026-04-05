Northern Minnesota snow totals following weekend storms
article
(FOX 9) - Back-to-back winter systems dumped heavy snowfall in northern Minnesota and parts of the Dakotas this weekend.
Northern Minnesota snow totals
By the numbers:
Over the weekend, the snow storms dropped about a foot of snow in a few areas of northern Minnesota.
Out in North Dakota, areas between Fargo and Bismarck and in the southeastern part of the state were reporting anywhere from 10 to 17 inches of snow.
Quieter weather is expected to finish out the weekend.
Snowfall ended late Saturday, leaving the following snowfall totals behind:
Tenstrike: 12 inches
Bemidji: 12 inches
Garfield: 5.2 inches
Odessa: 4.3 inches
Pontoria: 4.2 inches
Jenkins: 2.7 inches
Crosby: 1.4 inches
The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather team.