Northern Minnesota snow totals following weekend storms

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The Brief Back-to-back winter systems dropped heavy snow in northern Minnesota. The first system brought heavy snow to parts of the Dakotas and Minnesota Thursday into Friday, while the second system started later on Friday, and dropped over a foot of snow in some areas. Quiet weather is expected to finish the weekend.



Back-to-back winter systems dumped heavy snowfall in northern Minnesota and parts of the Dakotas this weekend.

Northern Minnesota snow totals

By the numbers:

Over the weekend, the snow storms dropped about a foot of snow in a few areas of northern Minnesota.

Out in North Dakota, areas between Fargo and Bismarck and in the southeastern part of the state were reporting anywhere from 10 to 17 inches of snow.

Quieter weather is expected to finish out the weekend.

Snowfall ended late Saturday, leaving the following snowfall totals behind:

Tenstrike: 12 inches

Bemidji: 12 inches

Garfield: 5.2 inches

Odessa: 4.3 inches

Pontoria: 4.2 inches

Jenkins: 2.7 inches

Crosby: 1.4 inches