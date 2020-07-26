Morning rain totals: More than 8 inches in St. Peter, less than 1 at MSP Airport

A night of severe weather led to some areas of flash flooding and left more than 5 inches of rain in parts of southern Minnesota by 7 a.m. The rain is expected to continue throughout the day.

While areas like St. Peter and Mankato saw more than 5 inches of rain, MSP Airport reported just 0.5" of rain.

RAIN TOTALS

St. Peter: 8.50"

Mankato: 8.65"

Fairfax: 7.77"

St. Clair: 6.96"

New Ulm: 5.01"

Minnesota Lake: 3.56"

Watertown: 2.07"

Redwood Falls: 2.82"

Waconia: 1.38"

St. Paul: 1.14"

Fairmont: 1.05"