Morning rain totals: More than 8 inches in St. Peter, less than 1 at MSP Airport
A night of severe weather led to some areas of flash flooding and left more than 5 inches of rain in parts of southern Minnesota by 7 a.m. The rain is expected to continue throughout the day.
While areas like St. Peter and Mankato saw more than 5 inches of rain, MSP Airport reported just 0.5" of rain.
RAIN TOTALS
St. Peter: 8.50"
Mankato: 8.65"
Fairfax: 7.77"
St. Clair: 6.96"
Advertisement
New Ulm: 5.01"
Minnesota Lake: 3.56"
Watertown: 2.07"
Redwood Falls: 2.82"
Waconia: 1.38"
St. Paul: 1.14"
Fairmont: 1.05"