Thursday remains comfortable but heat due to return starting this weekend

The Brief Thursday will be comfortable with highs around 84 degrees, but the pleasant weather will be short-lived. The weekend begins with plenty of sunshine before turning hot and humid. Saturday could kick off another stretch of 90-degree weather for the Twin Cities.



Thursday is set to be a "rinse and repeat" of Wednesday with slightly warmer temps and some more sunshine. But the comfortable weather won't last long as we head into the weekend.

Heat returns

What we know:

Expect a typical July day, as temperatures and humidity return to seasonal norms. Temperatures will reach 84 degrees in the metro with dew points in the middle 60s, while northern and western sections could see borderline upper 80s.

A weak boundary passing through northern Minnesota could provide scattered thunderstorms late in the day into Friday night. We will monitor the potential for stronger storms up north, but they are expected to fall apart before they reach the metro, staying north of the 94 corridor.

Weekend forecast

What's next:

The weekend starts with lots of sunshine, turning downright hot and steamy.

The 90s are likely to return on Saturday, potentially kicking off another stretch of 90-degree weather.

There is a chance for isolated storms across the eastern zones on Sunday night.