MN weather: Rainfall totals from Tuesday to Wednesday morning

Published  July 16, 2025 9:50am CDT
Weather
Expect periods of rain and a few rumbles on Wednesday morning, with light showers lingering later in the day. FOX 9 meteorologist Jared Piepenburg has the forecast.

The Brief

    • Rain has fallen across much of Minnesota from Tuesday night into Wednesday.
    • As of 8:30 a.m., Prior Lake had seen the most rain at 3.69 inches.
    • Additional periods of rain and a few rumbles will continue through Wednesday morning, with a small chance of light showers later in the day.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Rain has fallen across Minnesota from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with some metro cities seeing more than 3 inches. 

Here's a look at the rain totals through 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Minnesota rainfall totals 

Rainfall totals from Tuesday, July15, through 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 16. (FOX 9)

By the numbers:

Here are the preliminary statewide rainfall totals.

  • Faribault: 1.45 inches
  • Hayward: 1.36 inches
  • Brainerd: 1.23 inches
  • Duluth: 1.12 inches
  • Grand Marais: 0.98 inches
  • Mankato: 0.88 inches
  • Windom: 0.85 inches
  • Alexandria: 0.75 inches
  • Cambridge: 0.68 inches
  • Hinckley: 0.68 inches
  • Willmar: 0.67 inches
  • Redwood Falls: 0.65 inches
  • Bemidji: 0.55 inches
  • Saint Cloud: 0.48 inches
  • New Richmond: 0.44 inches
  • Marshall: 0.44 inches
  • Morris: 0.42 inches
  • Hutchinson: 0.34 inches
  • Ely: 0.25 inches
  • International Falls: 0.21 inches
  • Red Wing: 0.12 inches
  • Eau Claire: 0.06 inches
  • Owatonna: 0.05 inches
  • Rochester: 0.02 inches
  • Detroit Lakes: 0.02 inches

Twin Cities rainfall totals

Rainfall totals from Tuesday, July15, through 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 16. (FOX 9)

Dig deeper:

Here are the preliminary Twin Cities metro area rainfall totals.

  • Prior Lake: 3.69 inches
  • Eagan: 3.47 inches
  • Jordan: 2.19 inches
  • Burnsville: 2.10 inches
  • Lakeville: 1.99 inches
  • Woodbury: 1.78 inches
  • Carver: 1.72 inches
  • Waconia: 1.70 inches
  • MSP Airport: 1.46 inches
  • Blaine: 1.45 inches
  • Eden Prairie: 1.41 inches
  • Rockford: 1.38 inches
  • Rosemount: 1.26 inches
  • Minnetonka: 1.25 inches
  • St. Paul: 1.22 inches
  • Cottage Grove: 1.22 inches
  • Edina: 1.19 inches
  • Minneapolis: 1.17 inches
  • Andover: 1.02 inches
  • Robbinsdale: 1.02 inches
  • Mound: 1.02 inches
  • Victoria: 1.01 inches
  • Maple Plain: 0.95 inches
  • Hugo: 0.82 inches
  • Coon Rapids: 0.81 inches
  • Roseville: 0.81 inches
  • Maple Grove: 0.77 inches
  • Hudson: 0.73 inches
  • Hastings: 0.66 inches
  • Stillwater: 0.65 inches
  • Forest Lake: 0.62 inches
  • Rogers: 0.61 inches
  • River Falls: 0.51 inches
  • Scandia: 0.42 inches
  • Somerset: 0.40 inches
  • North St. Paul: 0.29 inches

More rain Wednesday 

What's next:

Highs will stay in the 60s on Wednesday with periods of rain and a couple rumbles mainly through the morning hours. A few light showers can't be ruled out later in the day, along with northerly winds at 10-15 mph. 

Dew points will slowly fall throughout the day as well as drier air arrives to finish out the work week. 

(FOX 9)

