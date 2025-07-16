MN weather: Rainfall totals from Tuesday to Wednesday morning
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Rain has fallen across Minnesota from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with some metro cities seeing more than 3 inches.
Additional periods of rain and a few rumbles will continue through Wednesday morning, with a small chance of light showers later in the day.
Here's a look at the rain totals through 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Minnesota rainfall totals
Rainfall totals from Tuesday, July15, through 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 16. (FOX 9)
By the numbers:
Here are the preliminary statewide rainfall totals.
- Faribault: 1.45 inches
- Hayward: 1.36 inches
- Brainerd: 1.23 inches
- Duluth: 1.12 inches
- Grand Marais: 0.98 inches
- Mankato: 0.88 inches
- Windom: 0.85 inches
- Alexandria: 0.75 inches
- Cambridge: 0.68 inches
- Hinckley: 0.68 inches
- Willmar: 0.67 inches
- Redwood Falls: 0.65 inches
- Bemidji: 0.55 inches
- Saint Cloud: 0.48 inches
- New Richmond: 0.44 inches
- Marshall: 0.44 inches
- Morris: 0.42 inches
- Hutchinson: 0.34 inches
- Ely: 0.25 inches
- International Falls: 0.21 inches
- Red Wing: 0.12 inches
- Eau Claire: 0.06 inches
- Owatonna: 0.05 inches
- Rochester: 0.02 inches
- Detroit Lakes: 0.02 inches
Twin Cities rainfall totals
Rainfall totals from Tuesday, July15, through 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 16. (FOX 9)
Dig deeper:
Here are the preliminary Twin Cities metro area rainfall totals.
- Prior Lake: 3.69 inches
- Eagan: 3.47 inches
- Jordan: 2.19 inches
- Burnsville: 2.10 inches
- Lakeville: 1.99 inches
- Woodbury: 1.78 inches
- Carver: 1.72 inches
- Waconia: 1.70 inches
- MSP Airport: 1.46 inches
- Blaine: 1.45 inches
- Eden Prairie: 1.41 inches
- Rockford: 1.38 inches
- Rosemount: 1.26 inches
- Minnetonka: 1.25 inches
- St. Paul: 1.22 inches
- Cottage Grove: 1.22 inches
- Edina: 1.19 inches
- Minneapolis: 1.17 inches
- Andover: 1.02 inches
- Robbinsdale: 1.02 inches
- Mound: 1.02 inches
- Victoria: 1.01 inches
- Maple Plain: 0.95 inches
- Hugo: 0.82 inches
- Coon Rapids: 0.81 inches
- Roseville: 0.81 inches
- Maple Grove: 0.77 inches
- Hudson: 0.73 inches
- Hastings: 0.66 inches
- Stillwater: 0.65 inches
- Forest Lake: 0.62 inches
- Rogers: 0.61 inches
- River Falls: 0.51 inches
- Scandia: 0.42 inches
- Somerset: 0.40 inches
- North St. Paul: 0.29 inches
More rain Wednesday
What's next:
Highs will stay in the 60s on Wednesday with periods of rain and a couple rumbles mainly through the morning hours. A few light showers can't be ruled out later in the day, along with northerly winds at 10-15 mph.
Dew points will slowly fall throughout the day as well as drier air arrives to finish out the work week.
