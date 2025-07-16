MN weather: Rainfall totals from Tuesday to Wednesday morning

The Brief Rain has fallen across much of Minnesota from Tuesday night into Wednesday. As of 8:30 a.m., Prior Lake had seen the most rain at 3.69 inches. Additional periods of rain and a few rumbles will continue through Wednesday morning, with a small chance of light showers later in the day.



Rain has fallen across Minnesota from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with some metro cities seeing more than 3 inches.

Additional periods of rain and a few rumbles will continue through Wednesday morning, with a small chance of light showers later in the day.

Here's a look at the rain totals through 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Minnesota rainfall totals

Rainfall totals from Tuesday, July15, through 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 16. (FOX 9)

By the numbers:

Here are the preliminary statewide rainfall totals.

Faribault: 1.45 inches

Hayward: 1.36 inches

Brainerd: 1.23 inches

Duluth: 1.12 inches

Grand Marais: 0.98 inches

Mankato: 0.88 inches

Windom: 0.85 inches

Alexandria: 0.75 inches

Cambridge: 0.68 inches

Hinckley: 0.68 inches

Willmar: 0.67 inches

Redwood Falls: 0.65 inches

Bemidji: 0.55 inches

Saint Cloud: 0.48 inches

New Richmond: 0.44 inches

Marshall: 0.44 inches

Morris: 0.42 inches

Hutchinson: 0.34 inches

Ely: 0.25 inches

International Falls: 0.21 inches

Red Wing: 0.12 inches

Eau Claire: 0.06 inches

Owatonna: 0.05 inches

Rochester: 0.02 inches

Detroit Lakes: 0.02 inches

Twin Cities rainfall totals

Rainfall totals from Tuesday, July15, through 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 16. (FOX 9)

Dig deeper:

Here are the preliminary Twin Cities metro area rainfall totals.

Prior Lake: 3.69 inches

Eagan: 3.47 inches

Jordan: 2.19 inches

Burnsville: 2.10 inches

Lakeville: 1.99 inches

Woodbury: 1.78 inches

Carver: 1.72 inches

Waconia: 1.70 inches

MSP Airport: 1.46 inches

Blaine: 1.45 inches

Eden Prairie: 1.41 inches

Rockford: 1.38 inches

Rosemount: 1.26 inches

Minnetonka: 1.25 inches

St. Paul: 1.22 inches

Cottage Grove: 1.22 inches

Edina: 1.19 inches

Minneapolis: 1.17 inches

Andover: 1.02 inches

Robbinsdale: 1.02 inches

Mound: 1.02 inches

Victoria: 1.01 inches

Maple Plain: 0.95 inches

Hugo: 0.82 inches

Coon Rapids: 0.81 inches

Roseville: 0.81 inches

Maple Grove: 0.77 inches

Hudson: 0.73 inches

Hastings: 0.66 inches

Stillwater: 0.65 inches

Forest Lake: 0.62 inches

Rogers: 0.61 inches

River Falls: 0.51 inches

Scandia: 0.42 inches

Somerset: 0.40 inches

North St. Paul: 0.29 inches

More rain Wednesday

What's next:

Highs will stay in the 60s on Wednesday with periods of rain and a couple rumbles mainly through the morning hours. A few light showers can't be ruled out later in the day, along with northerly winds at 10-15 mph.

Dew points will slowly fall throughout the day as well as drier air arrives to finish out the work week.