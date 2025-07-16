Minnesota weather: Wet Wednesday, comfortable end to the work week

The Brief Expect periods of rain and a few rumbles, mainly Wednesday morning, with a small chance of light showers later in the day. Dry, sunny, and very comfortable conditions return for Thursday with temperatures nearly 10 degrees below average. A few rumbles are possible from Friday night into Saturday.



There's a big swing in the temperatures going from the 90s on Tuesday to the 60s and rain on Wednesday.

Wednesday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Highs will stay in the 60s on Wednesday with periods of rain and a couple rumbles mainly through the morning hours. A few light showers can't be ruled out later in the day, along with northerly winds at 10-15 mph.

Dew points will slowly fall throughout the day as well as drier air arrives to finish out the work week.

Extended forecast

What's next:

High pressure arrives to close out the work week, leading to sunshine and comfortable conditions. Highs peak in the 70s for Thursday and Friday. Winds will stay light on Thursday, making for a very nice day.

A few showers and storms may cross through the state Friday night into Saturday. Highs this weekend peak in the upper 70s to lower 80s for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures return to the 80s for the start of the upcoming work week.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

