MN weather: Latest rain totals after Saturday morning storms

By
Published  August 16, 2025 1:14pm CDT
The Brief

    • Storms brought heavy rain and rumbles on Friday night and Saturday morning.
    • Scattered showers left behind different rain totals in several areas by midday on Saturday.
    • The storms blew across Minnesota and continued into Wisconsin.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The latest rain totals are in after storms hit the Twin Cities late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Rain totals over 24 hours

By the numbers:

The National Weather Service shared rain totals for the following cities on Saturday morning, which were accumulated over a 24-hour period:

  • Hugo: 3.01 inches
  • Mendota: 3.12 inches
  • Lilydale: 2.9 inches
  • Grant: 2.9 inches
  • Anoka: 2.89 inches
  • Apple Valley: 2.58 inches
  • White Bear Lake: 2.46 inches
  • Woodbury: 2.21 inches
  • Quinn: 0.75 inches
  • De Soto: 0.21 inches

The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather team and the National Weather Service. 

