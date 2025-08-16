MN weather: Latest rain totals after Saturday morning storms
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The latest rain totals are in after storms hit the Twin Cities late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
Rain totals over 24 hours
By the numbers:
The National Weather Service shared rain totals for the following cities on Saturday morning, which were accumulated over a 24-hour period:
- Hugo: 3.01 inches
- Mendota: 3.12 inches
- Lilydale: 2.9 inches
- Grant: 2.9 inches
- Anoka: 2.89 inches
- Apple Valley: 2.58 inches
- White Bear Lake: 2.46 inches
- Woodbury: 2.21 inches
- Quinn: 0.75 inches
- De Soto: 0.21 inches
The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather team and the National Weather Service.