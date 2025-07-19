MN weather: Rain totals following Friday night storms
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Twin Cities didn't see much rain from Friday night's storms, but areas southwest of the metro saw heavier rain totals by Saturday morning.
Minnesota rain totals
By the numbers:
The majority of the Twin Cities metro saw less than 0.25 inches of rainfall from Friday night into early Saturday morning.
Northern parts of the metro saw more rain, with final amounts ranging between 0.5 inches and 1.5 inches.
As the storms moved east, areas near Clear Lake, Wisconsin, got between 1–2 inches of rain.
The lion's share of the rain fell in a wide swath southwest of the Twin Cities, covering Marshall, New Ulm, Mankato, Ellendale and Austin. Those areas got between 2–5 inches of rain.
The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast.