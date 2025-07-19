MN weather: Rain totals following Friday night storms

article

The Brief Most of the Twin Cities metro area saw less than 0.25 inches of rain during storms on Friday night and into Saturday morning. Areas of the northern metro saw between 0.5 inches and 1.5 inches. The heaviest rain was concentrated along Marshall, Mankato and Austin.



Minnesota rain totals

By the numbers:

The majority of the Twin Cities metro saw less than 0.25 inches of rainfall from Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Northern parts of the metro saw more rain, with final amounts ranging between 0.5 inches and 1.5 inches.

As the storms moved east, areas near Clear Lake, Wisconsin, got between 1–2 inches of rain.

The lion's share of the rain fell in a wide swath southwest of the Twin Cities, covering Marshall, New Ulm, Mankato, Ellendale and Austin. Those areas got between 2–5 inches of rain.