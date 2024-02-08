MN weather: Record warmth and damp Thursday; feeling more like February through the weekend

Record warmth is possible on Thursday, along with some rain showers. Then, it'll get cooler for the weekend.

Temperatures on Thursday will likely be back into the 50s on Thursday, with a high around 54 degrees in the Twin Cities. The above-average temperatures will come with some wind, as well as off-and-on showers through the mid-morning hours. Showers could redevelop in the afternoon, with a couple of rumbles of thunder possible.

Then some colder air moves in, which will make it feel more like February with temperatures stuck in the 30s (this is still above average for this time of year). The cooler temperatures could bring a little light snow to northeastern Minnesota early Friday, with a coating possible, especially near the Canadian border. The high on Friday will be around 36 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Some sunshine is possible on Saturday, as temperatures stay in the 30s.

