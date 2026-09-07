Minnesota weather: A touch humid for Labor Day with western evening storms

The Brief Monday will be a touch humid with a high of 81 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. Western Minnesota could see some storms in the evening hours. There will be pockets of heavy rain at times overnight on Monday and then lingering showers and rumbles possible on Tuesday morning.



The final day of the Minnesota State Fair will be partly cloudy and humid with chances for storms in western Minnesota in the evening.

Labor Day forecast

What we know:

We've got some passing cloud cover out there at times Monday morning. There could pop a stray little drip across southwestern Minnesota before lunchtime as we're getting that humidity back up into the atmosphere.

Dew points will remain in the mid-60s on Monday as we go through the mid-70s for temperatures in the morning. It’s a warm morning with some filtered sunshine. We should be in the 50s at this time of year in the morning hours. We have highs that will be in the low 70s, but we're heading to the low 80s this afternoon, so it will be a touch humid.

The clouds thicken up, and we'll see some showers and rumbles develop across the Dakotas Monday afternoon. They'll roll into western Minnesota during the evening hours. There's a low level one risk for severe weather in western Minnesota overall, but we won't see those get to the Twin Cities metro until after the sun goes down Monday night.

Storm chances in western Minnesota

Big picture view:

It will be a partly sunny sky on average Monday with a pocket shower possible to the southwest, trying to get going as that humidity goes on this morning. Otherwise, the rest of us wait until this afternoon and evening out west, then it all crosses the state after the sun goes down.

There will be pockets of heavy rain at times overnight on Monday and then lingering showers and rumbles possible on Tuesday morning. It's not going to be a clean break tomorrow. They'll linger through the morning hours, maybe even into the lunch hour, and then taper on off, leaving us with a trail of more tropical humidity for tomorrow, with highs in the lower 80s on Tuesday.

Then a vigorous northwest flow comes in on Wednesday. There will be plenty of sunshine and cooler temperatures with highs in the 70s as we go on into Wednesday afternoon.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Monday has a high of 81 degrees with southeast winds at 10 to 20 mph overnight. Expect an overnight low of 67 degrees as it gets cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and thunder.

Going into the day on Tuesday there will be a high of 82 degrees with morning showers. It will be cloudy and muggy as we got on into the day on Tuesday, sunshine and breezy on Wednesday with a high of 77 degrees. Highs will get back to the 80s on Thursday and Friday and then cooler 70s return as we head on into the upcoming weekend.