Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do for Labor Day weekend (Sept. 4-7)

From the Minnesota State Fair to a dog-friendly day at the Renaissance Festival, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the unofficial end of summer this Labor Day weekend.

Minnesota State Fair

Aug. 27–Sept. 7

Minnesota State Fairgrounds, Falcon Heights

Ticketed event, more information here

The Great Minnesota Get-Together is underway at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Sample one of 36 new foods or 75 specialty drinks, browse the crop art and local vendors, visit the animal barns, or explore the new ultimate dinosaurs exhibit at the 2026 Minnesota State Fair.

Woofstock at Renaissance Festival

Sept. 5–7

Festival grounds, Shakopee

Ticketed event, more information here

Bring your four-legged friends to Woofstock at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival for pet-friendly fun, themed contests and treats for both humans and hounds. The event includes a dog trick show, peanut butter-licking contest, the Doggie Dash and more.

Native American Music and Arts Festival

Sept. 6, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Mille Lacs Indian Museum and Trading Post, Onamia

Free to attend, more information here

Spend the day enjoying music, art and Indigenous food at the Native American Music and Arts Festival. The day will feature over two dozen artists and demonstrators showing their work, along with live performances from musicians.

Beyblade X Grand Prix tournament

Sept. 5, from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Mall of America, Bloomington

Free to attend, more information here

Watch top competitors battle spinning tops for a chance to become U.S. National Champions and earn a spot at the world finals in Bangkok. Whether you’re a fan or a competitor, it’s a high-energy event for all ages.

Duluth—Superior Pride Festival

Sept. 3-6

Bayfront Festival Park, Duluth

Free to attend, more information here

Celebrate 40 years of Pride in the Twin Ports during the annual Duluth-Superior Pride Festival. The festival on Saturday features hundreds of vendors, food trucks, information booths, shopping and live entertainment. The celebration continues Sunday with a parade on Tower Avenue in Superior.