River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
11
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Kittson County, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 2:30 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 5:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Carver County, Carver County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County

Minnesota weather: Sunshine to start the work week

By FOX 9 Staff
FOX 9

Monday's Forecast: Sunny with highs in the 70s

80s possible tomorrow.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There's plenty of sunshine to start the work week.

Monday will feature comfortable warmer and pleasant sunshine, as high temperatures climb to around 75 degrees in the Twin Cities. Overnight, lows will dip to about 56 degrees. It'll be quiet with fairly clear skies and a light breeze. 

Tuesday will be warmer and sunny, with a high of around 82 degrees. Wednesday is looking pleasant, with sunshine and a high of around 76 degrees.

Looking ahead to the seven-day forecast, there's a chance for a few showers and rumbles Thursday and Friday, but it's looking like this weekend could be pretty gorgeous. 

The seven-day forecast. (FOX 9)

The average high this time of year is about 69 degrees.