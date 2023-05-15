Minnesota weather: Sunshine to start the work week

There's plenty of sunshine to start the work week.

Monday will feature comfortable warmer and pleasant sunshine, as high temperatures climb to around 75 degrees in the Twin Cities. Overnight, lows will dip to about 56 degrees. It'll be quiet with fairly clear skies and a light breeze.

Tuesday will be warmer and sunny, with a high of around 82 degrees. Wednesday is looking pleasant, with sunshine and a high of around 76 degrees.

Looking ahead to the seven-day forecast, there's a chance for a few showers and rumbles Thursday and Friday, but it's looking like this weekend could be pretty gorgeous.

The seven-day forecast. (FOX 9)

The average high this time of year is about 69 degrees.