Minnesota weather: Sunny Saturday with spotty evening showers possible

The Brief Saturday is off to a cold start across Minnesota, with temperatures warming into the 60s by the afternoon. Spotty showers are possible Saturday evening, mainly around sunset, with more sunshine expected Sunday. Cooler temperatures return midweek, with another cold morning likely Wednesday and Thursday.



A crisp Saturday morning is giving way to sunshine and a warming trend, with a few stray showers possible in the evening.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

Saturday began with cold temperatures before the sun started to warm things up.

Highs are expected to reach 64 degrees by the afternoon, with clouds increasing later in the day as a weather system moves in from North Dakota.

By mid to late evening, a few spotty showers could pop up in the Twin Cities, St. Cloud, Alexandria and Brainerd, mostly around sunset. The precipitation isn't expected to add up to much, but Minnesotans could expect a random stray drip.

Despite the chance for a light shower, most of Saturday will be sunny and pleasant, with overnight lows in the 40s and a few colder spots in northern Minnesota.

Extended forecast

What's next:

A sunny Sunday with mild temperatures is expected.

Looking ahead, another weak front could bring a stray shower Monday, but the bigger change comes midweek.

Highs will dip into the 50s Tuesday through Thursday, with Wednesday and Thursday morning lows possibly in the mid 30s.

Minnesotans should be prepared for another round of chilly mornings, especially if they have early plans during the week.

The back half of the week will bring a gradual warm-up, with temperatures climbing back toward average by Friday.