Minnesota weather: Summer heat and a few rumbles to start the week

The Brief Hot and humid weather for Sunday. Thunderstorms are possible for western Minnesota later on Sunday with a few scattered thunderstorms overnight. Summer-like temperatures last through Wednesday before showers and storms return, followed by cooler temperatures.



The work week is kicking off with humid days followed by a cooldown later.

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

Temperatures warm into the mid-80s this afternoon with dew points rising close to 70 degrees.

This will lead to temperatures feeling like the upper 80s and some lower 90s.

Watch for a few thunderstorms to slide into western Minnesota this evening.

A few storms may become strong to severe.

Extended forecast

What's next:

A few storms linger overnight with a better chance for early tomorrow morning.

Watch for a few rumbles throughout Monday.

Temperatures stay well above average both Monday and Tuesday with dew points still in the upper 60s making for sticky days.

Showers and thunderstorms return midweek with cooler temperatures back in the area to close out this week.