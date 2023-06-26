Minnesota weather: Storms possible this week

The drips of rain will end Monday morning and clouds will gradually thin, with plenty of mid- to late-afternoon sun in the forecast. Temperatures will top out right around 80 degrees in the Twin Cities. Overnight, clear skies are in the forecast with lows in the 60s and less humidity.

Tuesday will feature pleasant warmth with highs in the mid-80s and plenty of sunshine. A stray rumble is possible along the Canadian border in the afternoon.

Our next system arrives heading into Tuesday night, with a few showers and rumbles possible late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Isolated storms will flare up again Wednesday afternoon and evening. The high Wednesday will be around 83 degrees.

Pop-up rumbles are possible Thursday, with a high of around 85 degrees. Friday will be seasonable with a high of around 83 degrees and sunshine. It's looking sunny and warm for the start of July.

