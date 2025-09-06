Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Spotty showers Saturday afternoon, sunny and mild Sunday ahead

By
Published  September 6, 2025 7:55am CDT
Weather
FOX 9
Saturday begins on a sunny note before clouds increase with a chance of showers later in the day.

The Brief

    • A few showers pass by Saturday afternoon, mainly north of I-94.
    • Clearing tonight will lead to a cold start on Sunday with pockets of the upper 30s for morning low temperatures.
    • Sunday will be pleasant with temperatures in the 60s, but 70s return for the work week.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's a cool fall-feeling weekend with highs in the 70s returning for the work week.

Saturday forecast 

Local perspective:

We kick off the day on a sunny note, but clouds will increase, and with that, a chance of showers. 

Showers will mainly stay north of I-94, but the Twin Cities may have a few of these showers during the afternoon. 

Today won't be as windy as yesterday, but will still feature a little breeze out of the northwest.

Extended forecast 

What's next:

Sunday will be cold in the morning. 

Most of the area will start off the day in the lower 40s and some upper 30s. 

Things will warm into the mid-60s with plenty of sunshine and light winds making for a quiet close to the weekend. 

Temperatures are expected to be moderate during the work week with milder overnight lows and daytime highs back in the 70s. 

A chance of showers and a few rumbles returns later on Monday and into the evening. 

