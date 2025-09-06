Minnesota weather: Spotty showers Saturday afternoon, sunny and mild Sunday ahead

The Brief A few showers pass by Saturday afternoon, mainly north of I-94. Clearing tonight will lead to a cold start on Sunday with pockets of the upper 30s for morning low temperatures. Sunday will be pleasant with temperatures in the 60s, but 70s return for the work week.



It's a cool fall-feeling weekend with highs in the 70s returning for the work week.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

We kick off the day on a sunny note, but clouds will increase, and with that, a chance of showers.

Showers will mainly stay north of I-94, but the Twin Cities may have a few of these showers during the afternoon.

Today won't be as windy as yesterday, but will still feature a little breeze out of the northwest.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Sunday will be cold in the morning.

Most of the area will start off the day in the lower 40s and some upper 30s.

Things will warm into the mid-60s with plenty of sunshine and light winds making for a quiet close to the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to be moderate during the work week with milder overnight lows and daytime highs back in the 70s.

A chance of showers and a few rumbles returns later on Monday and into the evening.