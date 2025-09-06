Minnesota weather: Spotty showers Saturday afternoon, sunny and mild Sunday ahead
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's a cool fall-feeling weekend with highs in the 70s returning for the work week.
Saturday forecast
Local perspective:
We kick off the day on a sunny note, but clouds will increase, and with that, a chance of showers.
Showers will mainly stay north of I-94, but the Twin Cities may have a few of these showers during the afternoon.
Today won't be as windy as yesterday, but will still feature a little breeze out of the northwest.
Extended forecast
What's next:
Sunday will be cold in the morning.
Most of the area will start off the day in the lower 40s and some upper 30s.
Things will warm into the mid-60s with plenty of sunshine and light winds making for a quiet close to the weekend.
Temperatures are expected to be moderate during the work week with milder overnight lows and daytime highs back in the 70s.
A chance of showers and a few rumbles returns later on Monday and into the evening.
The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast.