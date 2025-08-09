Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Rainfall totals from overnight, early morning storms

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  August 9, 2025 9:17pm CDT
Weather
FOX 9
article

(FOX 9)

The Brief

    • Storms hit overnight into the early morning Saturday, bringing heavy rain to Minnesota.
    • The heaviest rain fell in southeast Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Storms overnight and in the early morning Saturday brought heavy rain in some parts of Minnesota. 

Minnesota rain totals

By the numbers:

Southeast Minnesota received the heaviest rainfall from the storms overnight. The Twin Cities metro got a decent amount of rain, with some places getting over an inch. 

Here are some rain totals from Saturday morning storms: 

  • Rochester: 4.41 inches 
  • Maple Lake: 2.49 inches 
  • Stillwater: 1.68 inches 
  • Minneapolis: 1.47 inches 
  • St. Paul: 1.33 inches 
  • Ham Lake: 1.29 inches 
  • Waconia: 1.05 inches 
