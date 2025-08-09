Minnesota weather: Rainfall totals from overnight, early morning storms
article
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Storms overnight and in the early morning Saturday brought heavy rain in some parts of Minnesota.
Minnesota rain totals
By the numbers:
Southeast Minnesota received the heaviest rainfall from the storms overnight. The Twin Cities metro got a decent amount of rain, with some places getting over an inch.
Here are some rain totals from Saturday morning storms:
- Rochester: 4.41 inches
- Maple Lake: 2.49 inches
- Stillwater: 1.68 inches
- Minneapolis: 1.47 inches
- St. Paul: 1.33 inches
- Ham Lake: 1.29 inches
- Waconia: 1.05 inches