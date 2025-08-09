Minnesota weather: Rainfall totals from overnight, early morning storms

article

Storms hit overnight into the early morning Saturday, bringing heavy rain to Minnesota. The heaviest rain fell in southeast Minnesota.



Storms overnight and in the early morning Saturday brought heavy rain in some parts of Minnesota.

Minnesota rain totals

By the numbers:

Southeast Minnesota received the heaviest rainfall from the storms overnight. The Twin Cities metro got a decent amount of rain, with some places getting over an inch.

Here are some rain totals from Saturday morning storms: