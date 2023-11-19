Minnesota weather: Mild start to the week, temperatures drop by Thanksgiving

Sunday will continue the trend of being warmer than normal, and mild. Clouds will roll in Sunday afternoon, and the high temperature in the metro area is 55 degrees.

Sunday started out chilly, with temperatures in the mid 30s to low 40s. Sunday morning was a bit breezy, making it feel a little colder this morning.

Monday night a cold front is expected to come through the state, causing the temperatures to drop. By Thanksgiving, temperatures are expected to drop about 20 degrees from Sunday. The end of the week will be in the low 30s.