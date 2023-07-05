Minnesota weather: Low humidity with plenty of sunshine

It'll feel a lot more comfortable over the next few days.

Dew points will tumble into Wednesday afternoon, with breezes keeping temperatures in the 70s with occasional sunshine in the Twin Cities. Overnight, it'll be quiet and cool with a low of around 58 degrees.

The next few days will be mostly dry and pleasant, with the return of sunshine into the weekend. On Thursday, temperatures will top out in the 70s with dew points possibly falling into the 30s. It'll be plenty sunny with a bright blue sky.

By Friday, a few showers will be possible in far northern Minnesota and near the Iowa border. Temperatures will return to seasonable with a high of around 82 degrees and sunny in the Twin Cities.

This weekend will see highs in the 80s. A pop of rumbles is possible on Sunday. Here's the seven-day forecast: