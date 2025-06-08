Minnesota weather: Breezy and cooler temperatures to start off this week

The Brief A western breeze picks up today with a few scattered showers expected up north. Monday is shaping up to be the coolest day of this forecast with a northwest breeze and a few stray showers/sprinkles. Pleasant and warmer for Tuesday and Wednesday.



A cool and breezy start to this week with dry and warm conditions Tuesday and Wednesday in Minnesota.

Sunday, Monday forecast

What to expect:

Temperatures will stay in the 60s for most of the state Sunday and Monday with only a select few reaching the 70 degree mark Sunday.

Showers look likely up north throughout the day with the rest of the state dealing with a breeze. Smoke from wildfires in Canada is back in the area Sunday, leading to air quality alerts for the whole state.

The haze will likely stick around through Monday. Temperatures stay cool with a northwest breeze for Monday. Watch for a few showers in western Wisconsin and a few north of Interstate 94 as well.

The rest of the week outlook

What's next:

Pleasant, sunny, and warmer temperatures are back for Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days look to feature high temperatures reaching close to or even above 80 degrees.

A warm front approaches Wednesday night and sets up a frontal boundary for the rest of the work week in southern Minnesota. This will lead to a few chances of showers and thunderstorms from Wednesday night through Friday.

Here is your seven-day forecast: