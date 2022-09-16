Minnesota weather: Humid and warm, with showers and storms possible

There's the potential for widespread rain showers all day on Friday, when highs will be in the upper 70s across much of central and southern Minnesota.

Though there's potential for rain, it won't be a washout. Scattered rain showers are possible across the area, while it will generally be rainier and cooler in northern Minnesota. Isolated thunder is possible, and it'll be quite humid.

Overnight, a handful of showers linger as temperatures dip into the middle 60s and staying muggy.

Saturday will see humidity and a high in the low 80s for much of the area. There is a chance for showers and storms in the afternoon, with some strong storms possible.

The rainy weather pushes away on Sunday, but the humidity will hang around. Temperatures will be around 77 degrees.

Looking ahead to Monday, it'll be beautiful but feel like summer, with a high of 80 degrees and tons of sunshine. Tuesday will be muggy, with a high of around 88 degrees but it'll feel like the 90s. Showers are possible on Wednesday, and then Thursday will start feeling like fall, with a high of 64 degrees.