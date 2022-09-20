Minnesota weather: Hot and humid on Tuesday, then it will feel like fall

It's going to be hot and humid on Tuesday, before a cold front moves in and cools things off.

The high on Tuesday will be 89 degrees in the Twin Cities, but it'll feel more like the 90s with the heat index as dew points soar into tropical levels during the late afternoon and evening hours.

A cold front will quickly cool things off Tuesday night, as temperatures fall into the 50s and 60s across Minnesota and dew points will plunge. An isolated rumble is possible, especially in western Wisconsin.

Wednesday will feature low humidity and highs in the upper 60s across much of Minnesota (67 in the Twin Cities and plenty of sunshine), and upper 40s and 50s in far northern Minnesota.

Looking at the rest of the seven-day forecast, the high on Friday will be 62 degrees and sunny. Friday will be cooler with a high of 59 degrees and the possibility of showers. Saturday will be nice with a high of 71 degrees. Sunday will be cool with a high of 63 degrees. Monday will be sunny with a high of 64 degrees.