Minnesota weather: Hazy sunshine as air quality alert continues

The Brief Minnesota is expected to remain under an air quality alert until at least Monday morning. Smoky air hitched a ride on a cold front that worked its way across the state. Anyone spending time outside is advised to know their body's limits and consider reducing outdoor activities.



Saturday's smoky sunshine will stick around all day as the statewide air quality alert continues through the weekend.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

An arriving cold front brought the smoke with it, dropping the overall humidity but filtering the sunshine through a smoky haze.

Saturday will feel pleasant otherwise.

High temperatures will likely hover in the mid to upper 70s throughout the day.

Minnesota air quality alert

Big picture view:

Health officials are warning people to be aware of their body’s limits and minimize overall exertion as well as time spent outdoors if possible.

All of Minnesota is under some form of air quality alert.

Much of southern Minnesota will be covered by an orange air quality alert index later in the day, meaning the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The Twin Cities area is currently under a red air quality alert index, meaning the air is unhealthy for everyone.

The northern half of the state is currently covered by a purple air quality index, meaning the air is very unhealthy for everyone and people with respiratory issues should avoid outside activities.

Besides the smoke, the weekend forecast looks ideal, with lots of sunshine, lower dew points than most of last week, and a pleasant summer-feeling air mass.

More information on air quality from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency can be found here.

Future forecast

What's next:

There will be a bit more humidity with higher temperatures on Sunday.

Isolated, stray rumbles could make their way through southern Minnesota.

The air quality alert will remain in place across the state.

High temperatures on Monday could reach 90 degrees, with skies remaining clear.