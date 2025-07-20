Minnesota weather: Gorgeous Sunday ahead, air quality alert up north

The Brief Sunday starts with clear skies and mild temperatures. Storms are possible later on Sunday night into Monday morning. Severe weather could come on Tuesday, bringing the possibility of damaging winds and small hail.



A gorgeous Sunday is ahead with lots of sunshine and pleasant temperatures.

Sunday forecast

Big picture view:

Sunny skies and mild temperatures are in store throughout the day on Sunday.

The thermometer will be on the rise this week, as well as the humidity, with storms returning as soon as late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Extended forecast

What's next:

The best chance of severe weather will happen on Tuesday with damaging wind and small hail being the main threats.

Highs will be close to 90 degrees by midweek, and it will feel like the mid-90s.

Air quality alert up north

Dig deeper:

Northern Minnesota continues to deal with smoke from the wildfires in Canada.

An air quality alert is in place for much of the northern tier, where it remains unhealthy for those with respiratory issues and the elderly.

The latest air quality alert conditions can be found here.