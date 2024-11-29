Minnesota weather: Frigid Friday and Saturday, staying cold into next week

The Brief Friday is expected to be frigid, but sunny with some wind making the air feel even colder. Friday will also be breezy, causing the cold temperatures to feel colder. The cold temperatures will continue into the weekend, with some temperatures reaching subzero overnight into Saturday.



Friday forecast

Friday is expected to have mostly clear skies, sun, with some clouds sporadically throughout the day.

Temperatures across Minnesota are expected to be frigid with high temperatures in the teens, and some temperatures in single digits in northwest Minnesota.

The Twin Cities will have a high of 18 degrees, below average for this time of year in Minnesota.

Some breezes are expected to come through the state, causing temperatures to feel even cooler.

Looking ahead

Overnight temperatures will drop into single digits, with some parts of northwest Minnesota seeing subzero temperatures.

Saturday is expected to be almost exactly like Friday, with frigid temperatures, sunny with some breezes.

By Sunday, temperatures will become slightly milder, but still cold.

Here is your seven-day forecast: