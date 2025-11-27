Minnesota weather: Cold Thanksgiving, snow possible Saturday

The Brief It's a cold and breezy Thanksgiving with highs in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. Light snow possible Friday night and on Saturday for parts of Minnesota. Bitter cold arrives Sunday into early next week with highs in the teens and lows in the single digits.



It's going to be a cold and breezy Thanksgiving, with fairly cloudy skies and highs struggling to reach the upper 20s.

Minnesota’s Thanksgiving forecast

What to expect:

Thanksgiving will be quiet but cold with fairly overcast skies and hit or miss sunshine in the afternoon hours.

A noticeable northwest breeze near 15 mph will keep wind chills in the teens. Temperatures in the Twin Cities metro will try to reach around 27 degrees.

Overnight will feature some passing clouds as lows drop into the teens.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Friday will start with some sunshine before quickly becoming fairly overcast by the afternoon and evening as the next system approaches, which could bring some light snow to the area.

On Saturday, another round of light snow is possible, but the bulk of it will likely pass just south of Minnesota. Bitter cold air arrives right behind that system, with highs in the teens on Sunday and overnight lows potentially dipping below zero.

Temperatures look bitterly cold into early next week, with highs struggling to make it into the mid-teens to kick off December. A gradual warm-up back up to the mid-20s is expected by Wednesday.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: