Minnesota weather: Isolated showers and more humid on Tuesday

The Brief There will be chances for isolated to widely scattered showers in the Twin Cities metro through Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures are in the low to mid 70s with muggy conditions. Warmer weather returns by the end of the week with highs in the 80s.



Tuesday will stay unsettled with a mix of patchy sunshine and isolated showers in the Twin Cities metro area.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

It’s a mild but unsettled Tuesday with isolated to widely scattered showers and a couple of rumbles through the afternoon.

Patchy sunshine is possible at times with muggier conditions. Temperatures climb into the mid to low 70s, with the Twin Cities metro topping out at around 73 degrees. Winds will stay mostly light from the south at 5–15 mph.

The showers will taper off by the early evening, leading to a mostly cloudy and foggy overnight. Lows dip into the 50s and 60s across much of Minnesota.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Wednesday begins with morning clouds and fog before clearing for afternoon sunshine. Highs will be near 76 degrees in the metro, with a northeast breeze at 5–10 mph.

By Thursday, temperatures warm back into the 80s for a warmer stretch that will stick around into early next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)