Minnesota weather: Gusty and chilly Friday; 70s return next week

Friday brings a chilly, October-like feel to Minnesota with gusty winds, highs in the 50s, and a possible stray sprinkle.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Expect a mostly cloudy and blustery day with northwest winds at 15–20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. A few sprinkles may develop under the cloud cover, but most of the day should stay dry.

Temperatures will run 15 to 20 degrees below average, with most of Minnesota seeing highs in the 50s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 58 degrees.

Overnight, the winds will ease and skies will gradually clear. Temperatures stay chilly with lows in the mid-40s and pockets in the 30s across northern Minnesota.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Saturday remains cool and breezy at times, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds, with the possibility of a stray shower.

By Sunday, sunshine returns with highs in the mid-60s. The warming trend continues into next week, with highs in the 70s. The next chance for showers arrives Monday night into Tuesday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

