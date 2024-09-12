Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Very warm and hazy again Thursday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  September 12, 2024 6:12am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 9

Thursday is another warm and hazy day, with highs in the mid-80s. The wildfire smoke will persist for part of the day but should break up a bit later in the day. FOX 9's meteorologist Cody Matz has your forecast.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Another warm day with above-average temperatures and smoky sunshine is in store for Thursday.

Thursday’s forecast 

Thursday continues with weather conditions similar to recent days, featuring hazy skies and warmer temperatures. However, the haze is expected to clear slightly by the early evening. 

Temperatures remain warm, ranging from the low to mid-80s across the state. The Twin Cities metro has a daytime high of 86 degrees and a slight southwest breeze at 10-15 mph.

Overnight remains calm and quiet as temperatures dip into the lower 60s and upper 50s across the state. 

Humid weekend ahead

Friday brings more sunny weather, with a high of 85 degrees expected in the metro area.

As we head into the weekend, conditions become more humid, with rising dew points adding a sticky feel to the air. Saturday’s temperatures will hover around 80 degrees, with increasing cloud cover and a chance for rain before skies mostly clear up again by Sunday.

Looking ahead, the above-average temperatures continue into the workweek, with highs staying in the 80s. The average high is 75 degrees. 

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: 

