Minnesota weather: Cool and mostly cloudy on Wednesday

The Brief Wednesday will be cool and mostly cloudy with light northerly winds. Highs stay in the 50s across Minnesota, which is seasonable for this time of year. Rain showers return Thursday before gusty winds and frost chances arrive on Friday.



Wednesday stays cool and mostly cloudy across Minnesota, though some patchy afternoon sunshine could break through before rain returns Thursday.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Wednesday is chilly and quiet across Minnesota as clouds linger through much of the day, though some patchy sunshine could break through during the afternoon.

Temperatures remain in the 50s across much of the state, with the Twin Cities metro topping out at around 57 degrees. Expect light northerly winds around 5 mph.

Wednesday night stays quiet and dry under passing clouds as the next round of rain approaches. Overnight lows fall into the 40s.

(FOX 9)

Rain showers on Thursday

What to expect:

Thursday turns cool, damp and dreary as light rain showers spread into Minnesota from the south and west. Rain is expected to reach the Twin Cities by late morning and continue into the afternoon before gradually moving east.

Highs remain in the 50s, with around a quarter inch of rain possible in the Twin Cities metro.

A cold front moves through Thursday night into Friday, bringing another chance for showers early Friday morning and gusty winds throughout the day.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Wind gusts could reach 35 mph Friday, making temperatures in the 50s feel even chillier. Some clearing is possible Friday afternoon and evening before winds ease overnight, bringing the first chance for frost in the Twin Cities metro heading into the weekend.

Saturday stays breezy, but sunshine returns as temperatures climb into the low 60s.

Sunday looks beautiful with highs in the mid to upper 60s, with similar temperatures continuing into early next week.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)