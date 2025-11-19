Minnesota weather: Overcast with a damp edge and steady temps Wednesday

The Brief Wednesday will be cloudy with an occasional mist, giving things a damp feel. Widespread highs will be in the low to mid-40s across Minnesota. Warmer air arrives for the weekend, with highs climbing back into the 50s.



Wednesday will be a gray and overcast day with an occasional light mist giving things a damp feel in the Twin Cities metro area.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

The day will be generally quiet and cloudy with very light southerly breezes at 5-10 mph. Widespread highs will be in the low to mid-40s, with the Twin Cities metro daytime high reaching around 43 degrees.

Light rain showers are possible in northern Minnesota, while the metro will have a damp feel with a light mist in the air at times.

Overnight, temperatures remain steady in the upper 30s and low 40s. Pockets of misty, light showers may push through the metro later in the night.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Morning cloud cover will try and clear for late-day sunshine on Thursday. Temperatures are slightly warmer, climbing into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Sunshine takes over on Friday with light winds and highs in the upper 40s. Even warmer air arrives for a quiet weekend, with temperatures climbing into the 50s.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

