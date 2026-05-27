Minnesota weather: Hot and slightly humid Wednesday with highs near 90

The Brief Temperatures climb into the upper 80s and low 90s under mostly sunny skies. A stray late-day storm is possible, but most of Minnesota will stay dry. The above-average temperatures will carry into early next week.



More sunshine and summer-style heat are expected in Minnesota on Wednesday as temperatures climb into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Wednesday turns sunny, hot, and a bit more humid across Minnesota. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s and low 90s statewide, with the Twin Cities metro expected to top out near 90 degrees.

A few clouds will develop during the afternoon hours, which could lead to a super stray pop-up rumble late in the day through the evening hours. If these can develop, some locally heavy downpours will be possible, but the vast majority of us will stay dry. Whatever storms develop will fade quickly after sunset.

As a cold front slides through, cooler northeasterly breezes will kick in, allowing temperatures to fall faster this evening, leading to a cooler and more comfortable start on Thursday.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Thursday stays warm and sunny, though humidity levels ease slightly. Highs still climb into the mid-80s.

The warm pattern continues into the weekend and early next week, with temperatures running around 10 degrees above average and highs remaining in the 80s.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)