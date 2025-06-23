Minnesota weather: Morning storms give way to a comfortable day on Monday

The Brief Morning storms clear out for a comfortable and quiet Monday afternoon. Highs reach the mid-70s to low 80s Monday, with overnight lows in the 60s. Temperatures are in the 70s for much of this week, though there are chances for rain and rumbles.



Morning storms will clear out for a quieter and more pleasant start to the week.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Showers and rumbles will likely push through central and eastern Minnesota during the morning hours. A few drips may linger through the late morning, with storms potentially redeveloping in southeastern Minnesota during the afternoon.

Once the rain clears, the rest of the day turns quiet with partly cloudy skies and northwesterly winds at 10-15 mph. Temperatures range from the 70s to 80s across the state, with the Twin Cities topping out at around 81 degrees.

Overnight temperatures will be much cooler in the 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Comfortable temperatures

What's next:

Tuesday looks mostly dry and comfortable, with highs in the 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower is possible in southern Minnesota.

Temperatures will hold in the 70s through midweek, along with additional chances for rain and thunderstorms.

By the weekend, warmer temperatures return with highs climbing back into the mid-80s.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: