Minnesota weather: Sunny and warm Wednesday; storms possible Thursday and Friday

The Brief Sunny and warm on Wednesday with light winds and lower dew points. A few showers and rumbles will be possible from Wednesday night through Friday. There's no wash-out weather, but some interruptions are possible. Lower humidity and temperatures for Saturday before we warm back up Sunday.



Plan on a very nice and warm Wednesday in Minnesota with a little unsettled weather moving in for Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Winds stay light out of the southeast at 5 mph and dew points will likely stay in the 50s, making for a warm and comfortable day.

Highs peak in the lower to mid-80s for most folks this afternoon. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 84 degrees.

(FOX 9)

Extended forecast

What's next:

A few storms may slide through Wednesday night into Thursday. While not a guarantee, unsettled weather will keep a chance of storms lingering for both Thursday and Friday.

Showers and rumbles are still possible late into Friday night. Expect gradual clearing on Saturday morning with slightly cooler temperatures Saturday afternoon.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: