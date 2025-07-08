Minnesota weather: Nice Tuesday and Wednesday, scattered storms Friday

The Brief Mostly sunny Tuesday with comfortable temperatures in the 70s and 80s across Minnesota. Dry conditions hold through midweek, with storm chances returning on Friday. Pleasant weekend ahead with slightly cooler highs on Saturday.



Expect plenty of sunshine, light breezes and comfortable temperatures in Minnesota on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Tuesday is shaping up to be a very July-like day. Highs peak in the lower to mid-80s in the metro with the upper 70s and lower 80s elsewhere.

Gentle breezes out of the northwest will keep us on the comfy side with dew points hovering in the lower 60s. Expect plenty of sunshine nearly all the day ahead.

Overnight lows dip into the mid-60s under a few passing clouds.

(FOX 9)

Extended forecast

What's next:

Wednesday looks gorgeous with sunshine, lower humidity and light winds. Dew points rise along with high temps for Thursday. This will lead to feels like temperatures reaching close to 90 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms look possible for Friday with temperatures backing off just slightly for Saturday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: