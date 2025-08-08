Minnesota weather: Oppressive heat Friday ahead of strong late night storms

The Brief A heat advisory is in effect Friday with temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. Morning storms in northwestern Minnesota will taper off, but strong storms could redevelop later Friday night. The weekend is expected to be humid and warm with temperatures in the mid-80s.



A heat advisory is in effect across much of Minnesota on Friday, with strong storms possible later in the night.

Storms in Minnesota

What to expect:

A line of storms is moving across northwestern Minnesota early Friday morning, prompting severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings. The system brought gusty winds, thunder and lightning.

The system will gradually weaken as it pushes east through the morning. More storms could develop late Friday night. Scattered storms are possible in the Twin Cities metro overnight and into early Saturday morning.

There is a level 2 risk of severe storms, with wind and hail being the primary threat.

You can check active weather alerts here.

Heat advisory Friday

Friday's forecast:

Expect a sunny day with oppressive heat and dew points in the mid-70s. A heat advisory is in place for much of Minnesota from noon to 9 p.m. on Friday.

The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 92 degrees with a heat index value of 103 degrees. Overnight stays warm and muggy with lows in the 70s.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Saturday remains warm and muggy, with highs in the mid-80s and clearing skies after morning storms. Sunday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the mid-80s.

Temperatures are expected to hold steady into the week ahead, staying slightly above average with additional chances for some rumbles.

