Minnesota weather: Foggy for some; fairly bright and very mild for Twin Cities

It'll be fairly bright and very mild in the Twin Cities on Monday, while western and northern Minnesota will be foggy again.

The high on Monday will be around 46 degrees in the Twin Cities, with overnight lows dipping below freezing. The average at this time of year is around 25 degrees, with a low of about 10 degrees.

Record warmth is possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs forecast in the 50s. The next storm system starts to push into the upper Midwest on Wednesday, which could lead to some drips in the afternoon across western Minnesota. There's a better opportunity for rain on Wednesday night and Thursday.

Here's the seven-day forecast: