Minnesota weather: Cool, dry and breezy Friday ahead

Friday is set to be a gusty day with partly sunny skies.

Northwest winds will likely be blowing between 10 and 20 mph.

Average high temperatures are in the lower 80s with the majority of the day peaking in the upper 60s.

Evening temperatures are expected to cool down into the 50-degree range within the metro area while dropping to the 40s outside the metro.

Saturday will likely be more sunny and less breezy.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: