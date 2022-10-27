Minnesota weather: Cloudy Thursday; pleasant for the weekend

A glorious weekend is in store.

Thursday will be cloudy, with a stray sprinkle possible for some. Rain showers moved into southern Minnesota early Thursday and will move toward the Twin Cities, but will largely fall apart – any drips that do reach the metro will be very few and far between. The clouds will remain, though.

The high on Thursday will top out around 56 degrees. The average this time of year is 52 degrees. Overnight, temperatures will fall to around 43 degrees in the Twin Cities, with clouds breaking up around dawn.

Friday is looking beautiful, with sunshine and a high of 62 degrees.

The warmer weather and sunshine continue this weekend, with a high of 65 degrees on Saturday and 61 degrees on Sunday.

Halloween is also looking pleasant, with a high of 63 degrees.