Minnesota weather: Chilly on Friday, more seasonable for the weekend

A chilly start to Friday, with November-like temperatures. This weekend, though, will be more seasonable with plenty of sunshine.

The high on Friday will top out at 49 degrees on Friday. Overnight, lows will be around 34 degrees in the Twin Cities and cooler in southern Minnesota.

Saturday is looking nicer, with a high of 62 degrees and sunny. Sunday will be nice again, with sunshine and a high of 64 degrees.

Looking ahead to next week, a warm-up is in store on Tuesday, when highs in the Twin Cities will be around 74 degrees. But blustery weather returns next Thursday.