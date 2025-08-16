Live updates on MN weather: Storms with heavy rain, gusty winds hit Twin Cities

Severe thunderstorm warnings are being issued as storms push across Minnesota early Saturday morning.

Find live updates on the weather below.

Stay Sky Aware with the FOX 9 Weather App.

8:20 a.m. - Scattered rain expected to stick around

While the heaviest rain has moved on, Twin Cities residents can expect more precipitation until about midday on Saturday.

8:10 a.m. - Rumbles and heavy rain continue

Keith Marler explains how the Twin Cities are in the middle of a "funnel" where cool and humid air collide to create severe storms.

7:40 a.m. - Rainfall accumulates

Areas of the west metro have picked up at least 1–2 inches of rain so far this morning.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to continue hitting the Twin Cities throughout the morning.

Temperatures are feeling swampy in the southern half of the state, while the northern half of Minnesota is seeing temperatures in the 50s with drier dewpoints.

7:20 a.m. - Widespread heavy rain across the Twin Cities

Residents in the Twin Cities are waking up to heavy rain all across the metro.

Downed trees and flash flood warnings are being reported in southern Minnesota.

7 a.m. - No active warnings, some power outages

There are no active warnings in effect, but a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 a.m. Saturday.

Heavy rain and gusty winds are the main threats, but the storms are losing strength as they move into eastern Minnesota.

There are damage reports from wind in western Minnesota.

Meanwhile, about 7,000 customers are without power, according to Xcel Energy Center's outage map.

6:40 a.m. - Heavy rain

As storms approach the Twin Cities and eastern Minnesota, they are weakening, prompting fewer severe thunderstorm warnings. However, there is still heavy rain, strong winds and plenty of lightning and thunder.

Winds are gusting from 40-50 mph.

There is a special weather statement for winds and heavy rain in the Twin Cities through 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Expect rain to continue through the bulk of the morning.

6:30 a.m. - Wind, rain

Wind and rain are the biggest threats with severe storms that are pushing through the state on Saturday morning.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 a.m., with a couple of severe thunderstorm warnings issued Saturday morning in the St. Michael area.

