Minnesota weather: Sunny Saturday with clear skies, scattered showers Sunday

A beautiful Saturday under bright skies is ahead. Scattered showers are expected on Sunday with a few rumbles possible. Monday could bring severe thunderstorms.



The clear skies that graced Minnesota on Friday evening have carried into our Saturday as we remain under a high-pressure system.

Saturday sunshine

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

Local perspective:

All-day sunshine will bring high temperatures to the mid-60s.

Enjoy the pleasant conditions, because rain is moving back in tonight.

Sunday showers

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

What's next:

Scattered showers with a few rumbles will start off the early morning of our Sunday.

The gloomier sky with some breezy conditions will grip much of Sunday with nuisance showers possible into the afternoon.

Monday storms

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

Why you should care:

The big weather day to watch is Monday.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire state under a threat for severe weather with an increasing concern for widespread severe weather for portions of southeastern Minnesota, including parts of the metro.

All threats (large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes) will be possible, so stay updated with the forecast.