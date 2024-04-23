Minnesota weather: Cooler, breezy Tuesday with some scattered afternoon showers

Another breezy day is in store in Minnesota with slightly cooler temperatures and scattered showers in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, clouds increase in the morning ahead of scattered afternoon showers. It will be a breezy day with winds coming from the north at 10-20+ mph and a high of 60 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area.

After the rain moves out, winds shift again out of the northeast, bringing cooler air with lows in the 30s and areas of frost overnight.

It will be calmer and sunnier on Wednesday with a high of 59 degrees. Temperatures continue to climb on Thursday, and we could see our next chance of rain on Friday.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: