Minnesota sets spring burning restrictions amid early start to wildfire season

On Monday, Minnesota's spring burning restrictions will take effect in 38 counties.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has already responded to more than 200 wildfires this year amid a winter of high temperatures and low snowfall, according to wildfire prevention specialist Karen Harrison. Anyone who was thinking about burning leaves should reconsider. Especially on dry, windy days, fires can spread easily and get out of control.

"We've seen wildfire activity pick up across the whole state and really early – like about six weeks earlier than normal," Harrison said.

Each spring, restrictions are put into place to reduce wildfires caused by vegetative debris burning. Burning permits for brush or yard waste will not be issued in the counties listed below until restrictions are lifted: Aitkin, Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Carlton, Cass, Chisago, Clay, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Douglas, Grant, Hennepin, Hubbard, Isanti, Itasca, Kanabec, Mahnomen, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Norman, Otter Tail, Pine, Polk, Pope, Ramsey, Red Lake, Sherburne, St. Louis County (southern half), Stearns, Stevens, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Washington, Wilkin, and Wright.

The wildfire season typically starts closer to April, but right now, there's high to very high fire danger for almost the bottom two-thirds of the state. Much of Minnesota has restrictions in place for larger burns.

"Be careful with any outdoor activity that could cause heat or sparks, especially if you're near any kind of vegetation and tall grasses," Harrison said.

FOX 9's Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard said the moisture levels in the metro area are so below average that it would take more than one or two rainfalls to get back on track.

"Our biggest problem right now is that it is dry. It's going to stay dry," Leonard said. "Everything is crisp and crunchy. We haven't picked up our spring rains. Now, there is some hope in the long run forecast for rain, maybe even some snow this week."

For now, he recommends homeowners clear away underbrush on their properties without burning it.

Harrison also wants people to remember that 90 percent of wildfires are started by people. Minnesotans can even be fined for burning without a permit or when spring burning restrictions are in place.

"If your vegetative debris burn escapes and starts a wildfire or really anything that you're doing starts a wildfire, you can be liable for all costs of that wildfire," she said.

The DNR urges anyone who spots a wildfire to call 911 immediately from a safe location.