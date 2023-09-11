Minnesota hail storm on Aug. 11 among the latest billion-dollar disaster in United States

There have been 23 billion dollar disasters in the United States this year — the all-time highest on record — including the "happy hour" hail storm that pounded the Twin Cities on Aug. 11.

NOAA on Monday posted a map on social media showing the 23 weather and climate disasters that have cost $1 billion or more, with the hailstorm on Aug. 11 being the most recent. The storm, which the Minnesota DNR's Climate Journal dubbed the "happy hour hail" because it hit the Twin Cities between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., produced heavy, large hail and strong winds.

The first thunderstorm on Aug. 11 formed just after noon in Otter Tail County, and intensified as it moved west and south of Brainerd through 2:30 p.m., producing golf ball- and walnut-sized hail near Pierz in Morrison County, the DNR said. The storm moved east-southeastward, becoming even stronger near Mora, where it produced a 76 mph wind gust at the airport, snapped trees, and knocked out power, as well as produced large hail.

As that storm moved toward the St. Croix River, other storms developed north, northwest, and west of the Twin Cities between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., many of which produced large hail and damaging winds.

One of the storms, which tracked from near Willmar to south of Rochester produced strong winds and half-dollar to golf ball-sized hail, with baseball-sized hail reported in Renville County, the DNR said.

Meanwhile, four powerful thunderstorms moved toward the Twin Cities, producing hall the size of ping pong balls, golf balls, tennis balls, and baseballs, which left damage from Plymouth, Robbinsdale, Golden Valley, St. Louis Park, Edina, Minneapolis, Richfield to St. Paul. Wind gusts of up to 68 mph were reported, the DNR said.

These storms led to extensive damage to vehicles, rooftops, windows, and siding, with the DNR noting the extent of the damage is difficult to estimate because so much property is covered by personal insurance policies.

The 23 weather events NOAA mentions include 18 severe weather events, two flooding events, one tropical cyclone (Hurricane Idalia), the Maui wildfires, and one winter storm.